Wigan's own Lioness Ella Toone makes emotional revelation after England's Euro 2025 victory over Spain

By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Jul 2025, 14:50 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 14:51 BST
Ella Toone gets ready to celebrate after England's Euros success on Sunday night
Ella Toone gets ready to celebrate after England's Euros success on Sunday night
Ella Toone has spoken of the 'sign' that her late dad was with her in spirit after England secured back-to-back European titles on Sunday night.

The Lionesses overcame Spain in Switzerland following a dramatic penalty shoot-out after the scores had been locked at 1-1 at the end of extra-time.

And Toone - who hails from Tyldesley, and who was a classmate of Keely Hodgkinson at Fred Longworth High School in Atherton - had added reason to be emotional after the game.

Toone's dad, Nick, was diagnosed with prostate cancer the day after England lifted the Euro 2022 title - with Ella scoring the opening goal in the final against Germany.

He passed away in September last year, but he was in the forefront of the mind of his daughter - who was in tears after the game, and noticeably looking towards the sky.

Toone later posted on social media a picture of the spare seat next to her mum in the stadium - which she felt was her dad's way of showing he was watching on.

“Spare seat next to my mum tonight. If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is," she wrote on Instagram.

The 25-year-old Manchester United ace later said: “My dad...I went up to see my family and my mum she said there was a spare seat next to her.

“He was there and that was the sign I was looking for today. My family, my dad, everyone who has got me here today, they have been my support network from the very start.”

