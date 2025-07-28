Wigan's own Lioness Ella Toone makes emotional revelation after England's Euro 2025 victory over Spain
The Lionesses overcame Spain in Switzerland following a dramatic penalty shoot-out after the scores had been locked at 1-1 at the end of extra-time.
And Toone - who hails from Tyldesley, and who was a classmate of Keely Hodgkinson at Fred Longworth High School in Atherton - had added reason to be emotional after the game.
Toone's dad, Nick, was diagnosed with prostate cancer the day after England lifted the Euro 2022 title - with Ella scoring the opening goal in the final against Germany.
He passed away in September last year, but he was in the forefront of the mind of his daughter - who was in tears after the game, and noticeably looking towards the sky.
Toone later posted on social media a picture of the spare seat next to her mum in the stadium - which she felt was her dad's way of showing he was watching on.
“Spare seat next to my mum tonight. If that’s not a sign, I don’t know what is," she wrote on Instagram.
The 25-year-old Manchester United ace later said: “My dad...I went up to see my family and my mum she said there was a spare seat next to her.
“He was there and that was the sign I was looking for today. My family, my dad, everyone who has got me here today, they have been my support network from the very start.”
