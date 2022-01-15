Will Keane: Not the best Wigan Athletic performance but we'll take it

More than 1,700 Latics fans enjoyed the victory at Doncaster

Latics had to fight all the way against League One's bottom club before securing the win that extends their unbeaten run to 15 matches.

Early goals in either half from Max Power and Will Keane saw Latics home, despite Omar Bogle pulling one back against his former club on the hour mark.

"It was a very hard-fought win, definitely not one of our best performances, but we'll take it," acknowledged Keane.

"Even though we didn't play as free-flowing as we'd like, we still created a few chances and probably should have put the game to bed earlier.

"Having not played for so long, though, we'll take the three points and move on to the next game."

Keane had extra reason to be delighted at heading home Tom Pearce's cross nine minutes after the restart, after nodding over the bar from point-blank range just before the break.

"To be fair, it was probably quite hard to see, but the centre-half got a little touch on the ball as it came across," the former Manchester United junior revealed.

"When I'm already up in the air, it's difficult to readjust, I was on my way down.

"Being quite close to the goal, it was still disappointing to see it go over, but I was always confident we'd create more opportunities.

"I thought we actually put a lot of decent balls into the box, which on another day we'd have taken more advantage of.

"Pearcey whips crosses in with such pace, and I saw the defender had got under it a bit and would be struggling.

"I saw the flight of the ball and managed to get a good connection on it, managed to head it down, and thankfully it went in."