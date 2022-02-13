Will Keane on return to the team - and Wigan Athletic returning to winning ways

The 29-year-old marked his return from injury with the equaliser in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Charlton.

Substitute Stephen Humphrys popped up with the later winner to move second-placed Latics two points clear of the chasing pack - with FOUR games in hand.

And Keane says it was the perfect way to hit back after the midweek defeat at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Keane scores the equaliser from the penalty spot

"We knew we wanted to put that straight behind us," he said.

"Every time we've had a hiccup, we’ve bounced back and won the next game, so it was nice to follow that up again.

"We still felt fully confident going into the game as we knew that, if we perform as we can, we were going to come out on top, and that proved to be the case.

"We knew they were a threat but I thought the lads at the back nullified them and we did really well.”

After missing three games with a hamstring problem, Keane was delighted to get back on the field, and take his seasonal tally to 16 goals.

"It was nice to get back on the pitch after missing a few games," he said

“And it’s obviously nice to get another one and to get us back in the game.

"It was important to go in at half-time drawing the match and we knew that, in the second half, if we kicked on and penned them in, we could create chances.

"We’ve got to keep pushing on and not get carried away.

"I just need to get my head down, keep working hard for the team and hopefully keep getting goals.”