Will Keane relives "incredible" late Wigan Athletic winner

Will Keane heads home

The striker headed home the deciding goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Leam Richardson at 1-0 victory.

Keane was delighted to get on the scoresheet to secure the three points, especially after missing a chance earlier on in the game.

He said: “I was very dramatic; we didn’t mean for it to pan out that way. I was thankful to have that chance at the end to stick it in.

“What an incredible feeling to score in front of the fans and to have them back, it’s exactly what we have been missing. It was nice to give them that moment. It was nice to cap off a

tough game with a first win, we want to build momentum at home, and it was a good way to start."

The striker says he weren’t contempt with a draw after failing to score his earlier opportunity.

“It was part the plan for the drama,” he jokes. “Nine times out of ten the first one goes in, maybe I had a bit too much time, so I tried to glance it, and with the rain it skimmed off my

head. I wouldn’t have settled for 0-0 after that, I was relieved when they hit the bar.

“I had my head on the floor and didn’t want to pick it up at first, but you can’t shy away from it. You can’t go missing, I needed to keep in the game and to believe another chance

would come.

“I’m still disappointed to have missed the other, I want to score as many goals as possible but to put it right in terms of getting the win will help me sleep.”

Keane admits having the fans back in the DW helped him to keep his chin up and not let the miss get him down.

“Having them here adds that extra bit of pressure, so I wanted to put it right. I was eager to keep getting in the right position. To see them at the end just gave us goosebumps, it was

great to share that moment with them," he said.

“You can’t replace that feeling. Last year we knew they would be cheering at home but to have them here live is what we all enjoy.

“It’s nice to have that buzz back round the place with the new owners. The gaffer did a great job keeping us together and keeping us hungry and he has got his reward, getting the job

full time.”

Keane says the aim for the squad is to be as successful as possible and to keep getting better.