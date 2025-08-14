Ryan Lowe has seen injuries decimate his Latics squad

Ryan Lowe insists Wigan Athletic's latest double injury setback will NOT cause a transfer window rethink.

The Latics head coach has been rolling with the punches so far this season, as the injury problems that hamstrung Shaun Maloney's reign continue to be an issue.

James Carragher and summer signing Isaac Mabaya have become the latest duo to book their places in the treatment room after being helped from the field against Leyton Orient and Notts County respectively.

Half a dozen players - midfielders Matt Smith and Baba Adeeko, wingers Jonny Smith and Callum McManaman, defender K’Marni Miller and forward Chris Sze - have all yet to kick a ball this season due to various issues.

Youngsters Luke Robinson and Harry McHugh appeared for the first time this term against Notts County in the Carabao Cup in midweek after their own setbacks.

So with just over a fortnight remaining until the transfer deadline, does Lowe feel his plans will have to change accordingly?

"We're always looking...we're always looking," he said. "Injuries are obviously part and parcel of the game, but we have had loads of injuries at this football club.

"We're trying to change how we do things, and who we bring in, and how that works going forwards. But in terms of looking for someone else to come in (after Carragher and Mabaya injuries)...probably not.

"We need to get rid of a few players as well...there's a few that need to go out and play games elsewhere...the recruitment team are on with that.

"If another one or two go out of the building, there might be room for maybe one or two more to come in.

"I'm not too sure at the moment...my focus has been on winning tonight, and the game coming up on Saturday. The lads (in the recruitment team) will take care of all that."

Lowe was desperately searching for positives after confirming key man Carragher could be out of action until mid-October with a 'crazy' thigh injury.

The 22-year-old pulled up lame inside five minutes of the 2-0 defeat at Leyton Orient on Saturday.

After requiring lengthy treatment during the first half of the season-opening victory over Northampton Town before being able to complete the game, initial thoughts were that he'd suffered a recurrence.

However, Lowe revealed the problem was a fresh one - and one that he'd not come across before during his time in football.

"James underwent an operation on his thigh on Monday morning...it's a bizarre one really," said Lowe. "It was a dead leg at first, which was gashed...not gashed...but it burst the muscle inside his thigh.

"There was like a split, which had to be repaired...it's a bit of a crazy injury if I'm being honest. There was bleeding, which they had to drain, but it's nothing mechanical, in terms of his knee.

"It's definitely not his knee, which he previously had an operation on, which is a bonus...it's his left one.

"And that's also a positive, because he doesn't hit the ball with that leg, it's only for standing on, but he obviously won't be with us for a while.

"We're probably looking at four, six, maybe even eight weeks...I'm not too sure at the moment. But it is a huge blow, because he has been fantastic for us."