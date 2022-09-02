Will's Keane on making Wigan Athletic's decent start even better

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics make the long trip to Luton this weekend having lost only one - last weekend's thumping against Burnley - of their opening six league games.

However, they've also won only once - with 10 men at Birmingham a fortnight ago - with Tuesday night's draw against West Brom their fourth so far.

Will Keane scores his second goal of the campaign against Burnley last weekend

"We've had quite a few draws, which we'd like to try and turn into wins sooner rather than later," acknowledged Keane.

"But I thought it was a positive performance and result against West Brom - on the back of Burley on Saturday.

"We started really well, we took the lead, and the only chance they really had was their goal

"It was encouraging that we were a lot more solid, and we'll take a lot of confidence from that into Saturday."

Latics showed great character in midweek to respond to the Burnley beating in rousing fashion, taking the lead inside seven minutes before being pegged back.

"The mood's really high in the camp heading into Luton," insisted Keane.

"It's only our second away game so far, but with the other one (at Birmingham) going so well, after going down to 10 men, we're confident.

"The lads stuck to their task that day, and we showed the quality in the squad that the subs who came on - Broady (Nathan Broadhead) and Charlie (Wyke) - managed to win the game.

"Luton are always quite strong at home, they were unlucky not to beat Sheffield United last week, so we know it'll be a tough place to go.

"I've not managed to play at Kenilworth Road before, so I'm looking forward to it.

"It looks like one of those grounds where the fans are right on top of the players, making for a proper atmosphere.

"And I'm sure the Wigan fans will be in good voice as they always are, so it should make for a great spectacle.

"The fans were a massive part of what we did last year, and there's nothing better than a good away day and celebrating with them during and after the game."

On a personal note, Keane is relishing being back in the Championship, with two goals to his name already.

"You always want to get your first goal as quickly as possible, and it's been good to get a couple to my name," he added.

"There's not been that many chances so far, it's been frustrating, trying to get myself in the right areas.

"All you can do is keep getting into the right areas and fingers crossed the ball will be there and you can make the most of it.

"I've really enjoyed being back in the Championship.

"You can tell the games are a big step up in terms of intensity, quality and opposition.

"Coming into the season, we knew there'd be spells in games where we'd need to soak up pressure.

"But we feel very comfortable in our own structure, and we know we have the quality to be a threat at the other end.