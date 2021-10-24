Wimbledon boss reacts to Wigan Athletic's victory at Plough Lane

Jack Whatmough enjoys the trip to Wimbledon

Two goals in the space of four minutes at the start of the second half saw Latics pick up a fifth away win on the bounce.

And Robinson felt his side contributed to their own downfall.

“We’ve talked about it, I thought in the first two or three minutes that we were bright and aggressive," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I need to look at the goals properly as it’s certainly a problem.

"You can’t keep coming from a couple of goals behind.

“We’ve got to look at the goals because if we had stayed in the game until 70 or 80 minutes, even though it was not the best of performances, it gives you a chance of winning games against top quality sides.

“At half-time we just said, ‘more of the same’. If we are going to grow we need to implement our style, but then we conceded two goals so early, which I’ve got to look at.

"It gave us a mountain to climb, and we couldn’t do the same as we did against Sheffield Wednesday.”

Robinson also became the latest League One opposition figure to point to Latics' embarrassment of riches in terms of quality.

“They’ve brought in 14 players, including from the Championship, the Scottish Prem, and the top-six in League One," Robinson added.

"We know what we are, but fundamentally you want to go out there and see where you are.

"In the first-half we could look at it and go, ‘okay, we are not a million miles away’.

"In the second-half it looked slightly different. We looked young and inexperienced, but they looked experienced, and had quality.

"Football is all about momentum and when you go two goals down it’s always going to be tough when you are playing against a quality side.

“In the first-half we didn’t start particularly well. In the first 20 minutes we didn’t implement our game on them, but I felt we started to do that midway through the first half.

"We started to get the ball down and play because if we were just going to go long it was going to suit them as they are a strong, physical, and experienced side.

"I thought we created some good chances in the second part of the first half and they started to commit fouls.”