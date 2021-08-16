Win Wigan Athletic v Bolton Wanderers tickets

Two pairs of tickets are up for grabs

Currently in its fifth year as the official title sponsor of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is giving football fans across the nation the chance to get back into stadiums and see their team for free, by giving away hundreds of tickets throughout the 21/22 competition.

Last season was a year of disruptions and challenges, with the majority of the competition played without the roaring support from the terraces that we’ve grown to love during Carabao Cup matches. The final, once again played at Wembley, saw Manchester City take home the trophy for a fourth consecutive season, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 in a close fought contest.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the following question:

Who scored the winning penalty in Wigan Athletic' s 8-7 shoot-out victory at Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup?

Send your answer with your full name, home address and mobile number - with 'ticket competition' in the email subject field - to [email protected] by 12pm tomorrow (Tuesday). Two lucky winners will be selected at random and contacted that day.

Carabao Energy Drinks are unlike anything else on the market, with delicious fruit flavours, just 63 calories per can and 60 per cent less sugar than major rivals. The 330ml cans come in a variety of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, including Mixed Berry, Green Apple, Mandarin Orange, Original, Green Apple Sugar Free.

Carabao is currently stocked in BP, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, McColl’s, Savers, Iceland Warehouse, WHSmith, Amazon, as well as most independent and forecourt retailers.