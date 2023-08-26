Sessegnon, who is the twin brother of Tottenham Hotspur's Ryan Sessegnon, arrives at the DW Stadium from Premier League side Fulham.

The 23-year-old made a string of impressive performances last season following a loan spell with fellow Sky Bet League One side Charlton Athletic, where he played more than 30 games.

Hailing from Roehampton, Sessegnon went through the youth ranks of Fulham and made his professional debut in an EFL Cup defeat to Bristol Rovers in 2017.

He went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions for the Cottagers, with the majority of those coming in the Sky Bet Championship.

He then had successful loan spells at Bristol City, Plymouth Argyle and most recently Charlton Athletic.

Sessegnon has represented England at all youth levels and featured five times for England in the U17 World Cup in India, including a start in the final, as England lifted the silverware.

He scored his first international goal for England U19s against Moldova, before he was included in the England U21 squad for the first time in 2019, making his debut during the 3–2 U21 Euro qualifying win against Turkey.

Sessegnon is predominantly a right wing-back, but he spent the majority of his loan spell at Charlton Athletic at left wing-back.

He will now link up with Shaun Maloney’s squad, becoming the club’s ninth signing of the summer transfer window.

Sessegnon said: "I am very happy and very excited to be here. I can’t wait to meet everyone – players, fans and staff. I can’t wait to get going.

"The manager played a big part in my move. The way he sets out his team and how he said I would fit into it, is what I found perfect for myself, for my development and for my career.

"I can bring a lot to the team not just on the right side, but on the left as well. I had a good year playing on the left side last year so hopefully I can continue that good form here.

"I can grow as a player not just individually, but help the club grow as well and I look forward to everything that comes with playing for Wigan Athletic."

First team manager Shaun Maloney said: “I am pleased that Steven has decided to join our club.

"Steven has all the attributes that our team needs in both full-back positions. He is aggressive when defending one-on-one and is technically very good when in possession.

“He has experience both at a Premier League club in Fulham, as well as playing in the Championship and League One. I am convinced Steven has the potential to develop further and I look forward to working with him.

"Steven will spend the coming weeks doing conditioning work and integrating into full training, so I look forward to seeing him in a Wigan Athletic shirt in September."