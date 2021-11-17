'Winning mentality' saw us home - Wigan Athletic defender

Jason Kerr

That's according to centre-back Jason Kerr, whose equaliser sent the game into extra-time, before Callum Lang completed a come-from-behind victory.

“We are in the hat at the end of the day and that’s what we wanted," said the summer signing from St Johnstone.

“There were parts in the game where we could have done a lot better.

"They scored early on in the second half, but we stayed calm and professional and we knew that we had the players to go and hurt them.

“We just had to be patient and keep implementing our game onto them because that’s what the gaffer says, to not let the emotion of the game get in the way, and keep on doing what we normally do because we will get goals.

“We’re professional, we went a goal down but we brought it back and it shows the character that we’ve got in this squad.

"We’ve got a winning mentality and we want to take that into Saturday."

Kerr was in the right place at the right time to get the finishing touch to Gwion Edwards' effort with 25 minutes to go, to cancel out Adam Rooney's 48th-minute penalty.

“I didn’t really know too much about it!" he laughed.

“Gwioncan take half of it because it was his shot and I’m not sure if it was actually going in or not, but it’s good to get my first Wigan goal.

“There have been a lot of good crosses which I should’ve been on the end of.

"It’s good to get one and hopefully there’s more to come.”