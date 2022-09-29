Winstanley Warriors get off to four-midable start

After 15 minutes, quick thinking from Winstanley's Mark Fishwick set Dave Woosey free down the right.

Woosey then put in a sublime pass to central midfielder Mark Glover, who calmly slotted the ball into the net.

Dave Woosey goes for goal for Winstanley Walkers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Minutes later, last season's top scorer Woosey slotted in from an acute angle to put Winstanley 2-0 up at the interval.

Denton came out strongly after the break and deservedly pulled a goal back to make it 2-1, with an unlikely comeback now on the cards.

However, Winstanley had other ideas and immediately went onto the attack which resulted in the award of a penalty.

Woosey dispatched the spot-kick with great aplomb and Winstanley were 3-1 up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Substitute Alan Raines marked his return to the Winstanley squad with the fourth goal that sealed the victory and ended Denton's hopes of a comeback.

Raines was one-on-one with the last defender when he produced his trademark step over and slammed an unstoppable shot into the top corner.

Winstanley saw out the game despite midfield dynamo Tony Powell being shown a blue card and spending two minutes in the sin-bin.

Captain Dave Beckett said: "A 4-1 victory over a great team like Denton shows me that the squad are still hungry for more success and we will try to defend our title with pride, style and integrity over the next eight months."

Advertisement Hide Ad