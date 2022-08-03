Winstanley Warriors walking through to national finals!

The Warriors, who play at Little Lane, beat Bootle 2 1 to win the North West Cup at the end of last month, and clinched the North West League Championship at the weekend.

They will now represent the North West in the national finals to be held at Lilleshall in September.

The victorious Winstanley Warriors walking football side

"It's a fantastic achievement to win the regional league and cup double in only our second season," said manager Steve Anderton.

"Our success this year couldn’t have happened without the great support we receive from all our club’s members, who play every week rain or shine at Little Lane."

Captain fantastic Dave Beckett added: "The club has done brilliantly, reaching the national finals only two years after being formed.

"Walking football has been a revelation for physical and mental well being throughout the country.

"We have a special group of people on the committee who have created a welcoming and friendly environment for people from 50 to whatever age to come along.

"The competitiveness runs throughout the club, and the over 60s have won their league this season.

"As for us, we have a strong and well balanced squad - two very good keepers, good defenders and midfielders, and real quality in front of goal.

"Emphasis is on teamwork with and without the ball.

"Our manager, Steve, has been playing walking football for a long time and puts everything in place superbly.

"We have beaten some very good teams to get where we are, although I do think we will be stepping up a level at Lilleshall.

"But with a little bit of lady luck, and if we play how we can, it could be coming home to Little Lane!

To win the league, Winstanley topped a group which included Kingsmaid, Bolton, Preston North End and Culcheth, winning three and drawing one of their four matches.

They then qualified to play the winners of the other three groups - Blackpool, Bolton Arena and Blackburn Rovers.

Despite getting off to a bad start with a 1 0 defeat against Blackpool, Winstanley recovered well by beating Bolton 4-0.