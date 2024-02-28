WITH VIDEO: Managers have their say on Wigan Athletic/Bolton Wanderers 'melee' - 'It's not acceptable'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Latics followed up their 4-0 win in Horwich last August with a single-goal victory this time at the DW.

Despite Wanderers dominating the opening three-quarters of the game, Sam Tickle stood firm in the Latics goal to keep the scoreline blank.

Shaun Maloney attempts to calm down opposite number Ian Evatt after Latics' 1-0 victory over Bolton

And substitute Stephen Humphrys scored and proved to be the only goal with 21 minutes left, playing a one-two with on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers before steering the ball past Joel Coleman.

Latics then had chances to extend their advantage, with Coleman making a brilliant save to keep out a rasping volley from Thelo Aasgaard, before Martial Godo fired wide from close range.

It wasn't Godo's last involvement of the night, with the on-loan Fulham winger leading the post-match celebrations in front of the first two blocks of the East Stand - very close to the Bolton supporters behind the goal in the North Stand.

And the night ended with the majority of the players from the two sides - and both managers - getting involved in a skirmish that needed stadium security and stewards to tidy up.

"We just won't accept one of their players celebrating in front of our supporters," fumed Evatt. "It's not acceptable...celebrate with your own fans, I've no issue with that.

"But don't celebrate in front of ours...and you certainly shouldn't be celebrating when you're mid-table...that's what I think.

"Good result for them, fair enough, we'll take our medicine, but we're still fighting to get promoted out of this division."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney was keen to downplay the incident after the game.

"I spoke to their manager briefly, he mentioned that he thought one of our players was maybe over celebrating in that corner...where our fans and their fans are so close," he said.

"But there are no hard feelings on either side, these are emotional moments."