News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

WITH VIDEO: Managers have their say on Wigan Athletic/Bolton Wanderers 'melee' - 'It's not acceptable'

Bolton Wanderers manager Ian Evatt accused Wigan Athletic of 'celebrating when you're in mid-table' after his side's latest derby defeat.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 11:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Latics followed up their 4-0 win in Horwich last August with a single-goal victory this time at the DW.

Read More
'One team trying to win, one team trying to survive' - Bolton Wanderers boss' vi...

Despite Wanderers dominating the opening three-quarters of the game, Sam Tickle stood firm in the Latics goal to keep the scoreline blank.

Shaun Maloney attempts to calm down opposite number Ian Evatt after Latics' 1-0 victory over BoltonShaun Maloney attempts to calm down opposite number Ian Evatt after Latics' 1-0 victory over Bolton
Shaun Maloney attempts to calm down opposite number Ian Evatt after Latics' 1-0 victory over Bolton
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And substitute Stephen Humphrys scored and proved to be the only goal with 21 minutes left, playing a one-two with on-loan Liverpool defender Luke Chambers before steering the ball past Joel Coleman.

Latics then had chances to extend their advantage, with Coleman making a brilliant save to keep out a rasping volley from Thelo Aasgaard, before Martial Godo fired wide from close range.

It wasn't Godo's last involvement of the night, with the on-loan Fulham winger leading the post-match celebrations in front of the first two blocks of the East Stand - very close to the Bolton supporters behind the goal in the North Stand.

And the night ended with the majority of the players from the two sides - and both managers - getting involved in a skirmish that needed stadium security and stewards to tidy up.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We just won't accept one of their players celebrating in front of our supporters," fumed Evatt. "It's not acceptable...celebrate with your own fans, I've no issue with that.

"But don't celebrate in front of ours...and you certainly shouldn't be celebrating when you're mid-table...that's what I think.

"Good result for them, fair enough, we'll take our medicine, but we're still fighting to get promoted out of this division."

Latics boss Shaun Maloney was keen to downplay the incident after the game.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I spoke to their manager briefly, he mentioned that he thought one of our players was maybe over celebrating in that corner...where our fans and their fans are so close," he said.

"But there are no hard feelings on either side, these are emotional moments."

Bolton have now not beaten Latics since January 2015, when future Wigan man Zach Clough scored the only goal of an FA Cup third-round tie at Horwich.

Related topics:Ian EvattBolton WanderersWanderers