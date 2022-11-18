The 26 Championship players representing their nations in Qatar at the 2022 World Cup

The likes of Neymar, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Harry Kane will understandably dominate the narrative at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The Brazilian, Argentinian, Portuguese, French and English aces will be fighting for supremacy across a number of fronts as they top the list of contenders for the Golden Boot Award while their respective nations are among the favourites to lift the trophy.

But there’s more to this winter’s major tournament than the aforementioned quintet. Every four years we’re treated to an array of weird and wonderful storylines, an inspiring and heart-warming underdog tale and a diamond or two that emerge from the rough.

There are 26 players from the Championship attending the 22nd instalment of the biggest and best competition on the planet and they could be one of those individuals to hit the headlines for one reason or another.

So, who are they?

1. Junior Hoilett (Canada) Club: Reading. Championship Appearances (2022-23): 20. Goals: 1. Yellow Cards: 3.

2. Jewison Bennette (Costa Rica) Club: Sunderland. Championship Appearances (2022-23): 9. Goals: 1. Yellow Cards: 2.

3. Antoine Semenyo (Ghana) Club: Bristol City. Championship Appearances (2022-23): 16. Goals: 3. Assists: 1. Yellow Cards: 2.

4. Josh Sargent (USA) Club: Norwich City. Championship Appearances (2022-23): 19. Goals: 9. Assists: 2. Yellow Cards: 1.