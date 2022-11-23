News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

WORLD CUP 22: Wigan schoolchildren have their say on England's win against Iran and their prospects for the rest of the tournament

Football fans across Wigan and the rest of the country were glued to their television screens on Monday as England faced Iran in their first match of the 2022 World Cup.

By Gaynor Clarke
25 minutes ago - 1 min read

Among those who enjoyed the Three Lions’ 6-2 win were year six pupils from St Peter’s CE Primary School, Hindley.

Read More
WORLD CUP 2022: Fans show support in Wigan as England beat Iran 6-2
Hide Ad

They shared their thoughts on the match in this video and made predictions for when England meet the USA in their next group game on Friday.

Year six pupils from St Peter's CE primary school, Hindley, give their thoughts on England's match against Iran and who they think will win the World Cup 2022

Most Popular

The children also named their favourites to win the coveted title.

EnglandWiganIranUSA