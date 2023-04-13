Come the end of the campaign, there will be plenty of teams queuing up to add the player to their books.

It’s even more of a talking point considering that her current deal expires this summer and it means that the biggest transfer story of the window may well revolve around the 24-year-old and her future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker has struggled with some injuries this season but that didn’t stop Arsenal from trying to prise her away in the last window.

Alessia Russo

If the Gunners had grabbed Russo, it would likely have made them even stronger and the title race may have been looking a lot differently than it does now.

Chelsea are also reportedly keen to do business for her, with United understandably trying to tie her down to fresh terms at Old Trafford. So what should Russo do?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stay with Man United

The easiest option and probably the most sensible is to stay where she is.

She’s happy enough in Manchester and is still a regular player for the Red Devils when she is fit.

She’s bagged eight goals and one assist in 15 WSL games so far this campaign so she is prolific as ever and with a potential title on the way, it would be stupid to think that United couldn’t go on to challenge in Europe next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the flip side, she’s been with the club for three years now and claiming the top trophy in English football might be a nice send-off for her.

She’s given United plenty since she joined and it would be fitting to see her deal end with some silverware and a pleasant goodbye, with the prospect of a fresh challenge elsewhere.

Join Chelsea or Arsenal

Staying in England but trying a new team is another option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea have Emma Hayes at the helm and Sam Kerr firing on all cylinders, so the chance to move to Stamford Bridge to make them even more unstoppable will be tempting.

However, Russo played for the club previously and only managed one game – will she want to go back?

As for Arsenal, they are solid in Europe and always threaten at the right end of the division.

If she could lead them to the title, she would be a Gunners hero and they could be the next big force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The real thinking point for Russo will be based around where she can win the most trophies.

She’s won plenty of individual honours and has won cups in America during her time with the North Carolina Tar Heels.

She’s even won national competitions with England.

It’s English club football glory that has eluded her so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will want to – and rightly so – head where the trophies are in the WSL.

You’d have to think though that having signed for Man United, the team she grew up supporting, that she would feel there is a sense of unfinished business with the club if she left without a title.