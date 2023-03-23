WSL title picture will be much clearer after this weekend

There are only a smattering of games left but the title race is still wide open – for now.

In the last campaign, Chelsea and Arsenal had a real slugfest between themselves for first place. It ultimately boiled down to just one point difference.

This year though, there are still three or potentially even four teams who are vying for that prestigious trophy. Unsurprisingly to everyone, Chelsea are right in the thick of things.

Chelsea are two points clear at the top of the WSL

That early season defeat to Liverpool proved to just be mere tiredness in the grand scheme of things, a slight blip on the path back to domination.

Since that initial game, they haven’t lost a single league fixture and are two points clear at the top. That doesn’t mean they aren’t catchable though and Man United are certainly hot on their heels.

So too are Man City, who are level on points with their neighbours. Both clubs are only two points behind the league leaders and will feel that a few positive results can tilt things back in their favour over Emma Hayes’ side.

Leave it to the WSL “powers that be” then to serve up arguably one of the biggest weekends of the season, a real footballing feast, at such a crucial point in the campaign.

These next three days could truly prove instrumental in deciding the eventual league champions. For starters, there’s a potentially rejuvenated Tottenham side coming face-to-face with arch-rivals Arsenal.

After a string of league losses going all the way back to October, Spurs disposed of Rehanne Skinner and finally got back to winning ways against Leicester.

Now, under interim boss Vicky Jepson, they face the task of pulling off an upset over Arsenal. The Gunners aren’t as strong as usual and their title hopes may be floundering, but they still have European aspirations.

Currently wallowing in fourth place – a poor effort from them considering their usual excellence – they need wins now more than ever to catch up to the other big boys in the league. Both sides then will be eager to wrap up a victory for very different reasons.

As for your main course, we’ve got a potential title-decider in Chelsea vs Man City.

It’s hard to see just who will stop the Blues right now, with the club disposing of second-placed Man United in a 1-0 win nearly two weeks ago.

It’s left the Blues in an enviable position right at the peak of the WSL table.

The Gunners though bested them in the WSL Cup final just a week earlier and have proven that Chelsea can be defeated – and it’s time for City to try and prove that.

Led by Gareth Taylor, they have as good a chance as any to seal a win here and climb above them in the standings.

If you’ve got room for any extra, there’s a Merseyside derby thrown in on Friday night and a West Ham side desperate for a win coming up against an exceptional Man United team.

