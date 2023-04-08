'You never know' - Wigan Athletic boss calls for final push during 'tense' run-in

Good Friday's 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United left Latics eight points adrift of safety within only six games remaining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With results elsewhere going against them, Latics require possibly five wins from their final half a dozen fixtures - starting with the Easter Monday visit of Swansea City.

Shaun Maloney

Given they've only won eight league games all season, clearly that will be a tall order.

Maloney, though, isn't giving up the ghost just yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You just never know," he said. "I think momentum is an amazing thing in football.

"You see it all the time with teams going for leagues, and teams trying to stay in leagues.

"We have to go again on Monday, and we have to go all out to win the game.

"I felt we tried to do that on Friday, I couldn't fault any of my players for effort or belief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope we can produce that in every game, and let's see where that takes us.

"Swansea will be a difficult game, because they have very good players.

"But every game is tough at this stage of the season.

"You felt it in the stadium on Friday, and I'm sure you'll feel it in our stadium on Monday, that tension that comes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're getting to that crux of the season, where things are getting decided."