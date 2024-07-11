Your pictures: Wigan's England fans watch their team get to Euro '24 final

By Charles Graham
Published 11th Jul 2024, 07:57 BST
England are into the Euro ‘24 final on Sunday against Spain, and Wigan fans have been cheering them all the way.

We asked supporters to post pictures of themselves watching last night’s (July 10) thrilling semi-final against the Netherland and here is a selection, some taken quite a long way away from Blighty. Good to see lots of young (very young) supporters too.

.

1. Wigan's Mike Hewitt and fellow England fans watched the match from a bar in Dallas, Texas

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

2. Opal Louise watched the big game at Grandma's

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

3. Wayne Booth and family supporting England poolside in Minorca

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
.

4. Ralphie applauds England's win

. Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandWiganSpain
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice