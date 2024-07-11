We asked supporters to post pictures of themselves watching last night’s (July 10) thrilling semi-final against the Netherland and here is a selection, some taken quite a long way away from Blighty. Good to see lots of young (very young) supporters too.
1. Wigan's Mike Hewitt and fellow England fans watched the match from a bar in Dallas, Texas
. Photo: UGC
2. Opal Louise watched the big game at Grandma's
. Photo: UGC
3. Wayne Booth and family supporting England poolside in Minorca
. Photo: UGC
4. Ralphie applauds England's win
. Photo: UGC
