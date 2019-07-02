Former Wigan junior poised to make NRL debut for Brisbane Broncos

A junior who once played for Wigan St Pats and was on the Warriors' radar will make his Brisbane Broncos debut this weekend.



Englishman Herbie Farnworth has been named on the wing for Sunday's match with Cronulla.

His NRL debut will crown a remarkable journey for the youngster who once had a scholarship with Manchester United.

Farnworth is the nephew of Brian Foley, who for years ran the Warriors' youth development system.

"We went down to Wigan and he played league there," Foley told NRL.com earlier thus year. "When he was 14 he was taking it pretty serious and then, through contacts, we came out to Australia and he played at the Burleigh Bears. Things just developed from there."

Farnworth, who also played for Newton Storm and has represented England at Under-16s, has impressed for Broncos' feeder club Norths Devils in the Intrust Super Cup this season, scoring 12 tries and 43 goals in 11 matches.

Earlier this year, another St Pats junior - Adrian Lam's son, Lachlan - made his NRL debut for the Sydney Roosters.