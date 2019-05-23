Former Wigan RL coach Maurice Bamford dies

Former Wigan coach Maurice Bamford has died aged 83.

Leeds-born Bamford was one of the most well-known and respected figures in the game and coached Leeds and Wigan as well as the Great Britain Test side.

He coached Wigan during the 1981-82 season, during a time when the club was still recovering from the effects of being relegated in 1980.

Speaking to Wigan Today in 2007, Bamford said on taking over at Wigan: "I remember standing in the boardroom at Central Park waiting for my interview to start, when all of a sudden the floodlights went on and there were the red and white stands, the crush barriers and the most famous acre of turf in rugby league.

"I just said, 'Give me the contract, I'll sign'."

As a player he has spells with Hull - where he did not break into the first team - and Dewsbury before beginning his coaching career in the amateur game.

In the early 1970s he was appointed assistant at Dewsbury and he then went on to coach a host of professional sides including Wigan and Leeds.

After retiring from coaching Bamford began a new career as an author and rugby league match reporter.

His daughter Jane confirmed he died in hospital on Wednesday night. He had been ill for some time.