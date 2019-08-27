Former Wigan Warriors boss Wane to miss out on Newcastle Knights post

Shaun Wane looks set to miss out on the vacant position at NRL side Newcastle Knights.

They are expected to confirm Sydney Roosters assistant Adam O'Brien as successor to Nathan Brown, who has today departed the club days after it was announced he would leave this season.

Wane, a three-time Grand Final winner with Wigan, is currently working part-time as high performance director with the Scotland RU.

But when the Knights vacancy emerged last week he admitted he would like a crack at the NRL.

"I'd very much like to get an opportunity to test myself as a head coach in the NRL," he said. "I've had success in Super League, now I want to transfer that to the NRL."