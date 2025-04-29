From setback to success: local lads launch new Wigan gym
After the closure of their much-loved gym at Abbey Lakes, Orrell, due to the site being acquired by Aldi, the duo have bounced back with a brand new fitness venture: Trifit, now open at Blackthorn House, Skull House Lane, Appley Bridge.
Driven by their passion for health and community, Josh, 32, and Craig, 36, have transformed their setback into a bold new chapter.
Trifit is more than just a gym: it’s a modern fitness hub designed for all levels of ability, offering a welcoming environment where people can build confidence, strength, and wellbeing.
The new facility features an impressive range of services, including studio-based classes like Pilates and Yoga, a hybrid training zone, bootcamp-style sessions, and a full weights area.
Whether you’re just starting your fitness journey or you’re a seasoned lifter, Trifit provides the space and support to help you hit your goals.
But the vision doesn’t stop there. The team has big plans to expand, with a full lifting zone and an outdoor training area in the pipeline, promising even more for members in the near future.
To celebrate the launch, Trifit is offering a seven-day free trial, complete with a free induction and no joining fee.
It’s the perfect opportunity to check out the new space, meet the team, and get a feel for what the gym has to offer — all with no strings attached.
Josh and Craig invite everyone in the Appley Bridge and surrounding areas to come down, try it out, and be part of a fitness community built from the ground up by two lads who know what local people want from their gym.
Aldi submitted a planning application to build a new store at Abbey Lakes in February and a decision has yet to be taken on it.
The retailer said that it was aiming to fill a gap for Aldi shoppers in the area who currently have to travel to Newtown or Skelmersdale.
Aldi has also announced plans to replace that Wigan outlet with a larger one on Frith Street near to B&Q.