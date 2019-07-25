George Burgess tight-lipped on Wigan Warriors link

Wigan are thought to have won the race to sign George Burgess.



The England prop, 27, has reportedly signed a three-year deal to move to the Warriors.

It would represent a huge coup for Wigan and Super League.

Burgess was approached for a comment after training at Souths today, but TV reporter Danny Weidler tweeted to say he "didn't want to talk about it".

He is out of contract with Souths and had already been told he would not be offered a new deal due to their salary cap constraints.

Comment: Burgess' capture may be even bigger than you think

Adrian Lam told Wigantoday.net yesterday the club had made contact with Burgess' agent and he wanted him on board for 2020.

Wigan are also thought to be hot on the heels of exciting utility back Bevan French after he fell out of favour at Parramatta.

They have already recruited Jackson Hastings, Mitch Clark and Jake Bibby for next year.