George Burgess would be great asset for Wigan Warriors, admits Adrian Lam

Wigan have made a move to try and recruit George Burgess for 2020.



Adrian Lam confirmed he would like the England international on board for next season.

Burgess is leaving Souths and the Sydney Morning Herald reported he is "likely to take up a huge three-year deal to join Wigan".

Lam leaves contract talks to executive director Kris Radlinski and stressed he wasn't sure at what stage they were at, but admitted the 27-year-old would be a "great asset".

"It's quite obvious we're short in the middles and like, I'm sure, every other Super League club, we've shown interest in him and contacted his manager," said Lam.

"I'm not sure where it's at, hopefully we could get him over to Super League but I don't know where we sit.

"But we do need a middle player."

Burgess' value in the NRL slid after he was banned for nine matches for gouging Robbie Farah, and it is understood he is keen on a stint in his homeland. He followed older brother Sam to the NRL without figuring in Super League, and has played nearly 150 matches for Souths, including in the 2014 Grand Final win.

"He'd be outstanding for this place. We have a couple of props reaching the end of their careers (Tony Clubb and Ben Flower) and some young ones, and George'd be in the middle and help the younger ones coming through," said Lam, nodding to the likes of Ollie Partington and Liam Byrne.

"He'd be a great asset but I'm sure all the Super League clubs would want him on board."

The last superstar prop Wigan recruited was Stuart Fielden in 2006. They have one marquee player slot available for 2020, with Jackson Hastings already on board to replace George Williams.

Wigan have also been linked with a move for Australian utility back Bevan French after he fell out of favour at Parramatta.