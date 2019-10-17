George Williams looking to make an immediate impression!

George Williams admits he’s hoping to hit the ground running in Australia – and show his new Canberra Raiders fanbase what he can do!

The 24-year-old stand-off will start a new life in the NRL next year after drawing a line under his time with Wigan.

But before he joins John Bateman and Ryan Sutton in the Aussie capital, he has the small matter of Great Britain duty later this month – and representing England in the World Cup 9s this weekend!

When asked if he was looking to make a good first impression with Raiders fans, Williams replied: “Yeah, maybe...no pressure!

“But yeah, every time you play, you want people to take notice of how well you’re playing.

“Knowing I’m off to Canberra, I’d obviously like to impress them ahead of next year.”

All of the teams competing in the World Cup 9s – in the mens’ and women’s version – were in Sydney yesterday for a photoshoot in front of the city’s most famous landmarks.

”Having all the teams here, men and women, is great for our sport,” acknowledged Williams.

”Seeing all the kits and the cultures was impressive, and I can’t wait to get going.

“This competition will be massive, and we’re all looking forward to taking part.

“It’s a whole new ball game, there’s new rules we have to get used to, but it’s exciting at the same time.

”Sam (Tomkins) played in the 2014 comp, for New Zealand Warriors, so hopefully he’ll have some tips!

”It seems like it will be harder for defenders, with obviously ball carriers having more space, and hopefully that will suit my game.”