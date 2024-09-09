Get your running shoes on: Be Well Wigan Couch to 5k returns next week

With the kids going back to school and the cooler weather rolling in, what better way to start the run up to Christmas than a run through Wigan?

Although many people have the intention of getting fit or aiming to be a bit more active in their day-to-day lives, due to the fast-paced nature of modern life, finding the time can be very difficult. Be Well Wigan are once again trying to combat this through their couch to 5k programme, bringing together local people to “build confidence and stamina”.

Returning for yet another block, the 10-week programme organised by Be Well Wigan is popping up at venues across the borough starting next week. Aimed at anyone interested in running, from beginners to people looking to get back into the swing of it, there’s a place for everyone at their sessions as they ensure to create a “supporting community” for anyone who comes along. Each session is carried out by an experienced and friendly run leader, who will motivate and guide participants into getting the most out of each session.

Be Well members will be able to access the upcoming course for free, with the programme costing £2 per session otherwise. Be Well members can also gain access to various other programmes aimed at keeping fit too, including group exercise classes and walking and cycling groups to name a few.

Be Well Wigan couch to 5k group

With classes across the borough and at various times throughout the week, there’s something for everyone to choose from. The timetable for the next 10-week block, which will end in the middle of November, is below.

Monday- Howe Bridge Leisure Centre, 6.30pm

Wednesday Aspull playing fields, 6.30pm (meet on the carpark on Woods Road)

Leigh leisure centre, 6.30pm

Thursday- Ashton leisure centre, 6.30pm

Saturday- Amberswood, Hindley, 9am (La cava main carpark)

Sunday- Wigan life centre, 9.30am

Once completing the couch to 5k, there is further opportunity for sessions with the 5k+ programme, aimed at more experienced runners who want to carry on with their training post 5k. Although much more challenging, runners are able to work on getting their times down, rather than just getting over the 5k finish line.

Not only do running groups such as the one above help people to get out and get fit, but they also encourage community support and foster excellent sporting relationships across the Wigan borough. By downloading the Be Well app and signing up for the programme commencing next week, people are able to share in this experience and really feel part of the community, whilst also getting fit.

For more information regarding the couch to 5k, visit the Wigan Council Be Well website.