Golborne Warriors U15s launch new kit and charity partnership

Golborne Warriors U15s unveil new kit and proudly partner with local charity HSP for 2025/26 season

Golborne Warriors Under-15s are kicking off the 2025/26 season in style with a striking new kit – and a meaningful new partnership. The team is proud to announce Homeless Support Project (HSP) as their official charity partner, with the charity’s logo featured prominently on the sleeve of the team’s kit.

The Warriors, who play in the Wigan District Sunday League, are building on a strong 2024/25 campaign, which saw them finish third in the league and lift the Wigan Cup. As they aim even higher this season, the club is equally committed to making a positive impact off the pitch.

HSP Leigh, founded in 2016, provides vital support to individuals facing homelessness or hardship in the Wigan & Leigh area. Their services range from emergency support to long-term guidance, helping people rebuild their lives with dignity and care.

Jotham and Alfie modelling the new kit

Chris Atherton, Joint Team Manager at Golborne Warriors, said: “We’re honoured to have HSP as our charity sleeve partner for the new season. It’s a fantastic opportunity for our players to not only represent a cause that matters, but also to learn about the challenges facing some of the most vulnerable members of our community.

"We hope this partnership helps raise awareness and inspires others to support the essential work HSP does every day.”

Paul Bibby trustee and founder said: “HSP is delighted to announce its sponsorship of Golborne Warriors U15s for the upcoming season. Our logo will be proudly displayed on their new kit as part of this partnership. We believe in supporting the local community and are excited to be associated with a team that embodies sportsmanship, teamwork, and community spirit. We wish everyone at the club an enjoyable and successful season”!

The partnership highlights the power of grassroots sport to unite communities and promote local causes. Together, Golborne Warriors and HSP are aiming to make a difference — on and off the field.

For more information about HSP and how you can support their work, visit www.hspleigh.co.uk

You can follow the progress of the Warriors this season on www.fulltime.thefa.com/displayTeam.html?id=963404562