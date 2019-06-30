Hanley scores 30 points as Wigan Warriors' academy side march on

Umyla Hanley scored a hat-trick and Jake Sculthorpe two tries as Wigan's Under-19s marched on at the top of the Academy Super League.

They thrashed Bradford Bulls 54-10 at the Robin Park Arena to maintain their four-point lead at the top of the table.

Harry Rushton on the charge. Pictures: Darren Greenhalgh

As well as three tries, Hanley kicked nine goals for a personal haul of 30 points.

Shane Eccles' outfit haven't lost since beating Bradford at Odsal last month.

And first half tries from Jack Bibby, Sam Halsall, Jack Kennedy and two from Hanley put them firmly in control at the break.

Hanley added his third after the break with Oscar Stone and Sculthorpe (two) also getting in on the act.

Jack Bibby scores. Pictures: Darren Greenhalgh

Wigan Warriors U19s: Umyla Hanley, Cian Tyrer, Corey Hall, Sam Halsall, Jack Kennedy, Jake Sculthorpe, Ryan Forshaw, Ethan Havard, Amir Bourouh, Jack Bibby, James McDonnell, Harry Rushton, Brad O’Neill. Subs: Adam Lavin, Ben O’Keefe, Max Roberts, Oscar Stone.