How Castleford fans reacted to Wigan Warriors' interest in prop Mitch Clark

Castleford prop Mitch Clark is on Wigan's radar for 2020 - and it seems Tigers fans don't want to lose him.

Gauging by the reaction on Twitter, the Kiwi prop has impressed the Tigers faithful during his 18-months at the club.

@amy_2790: “I’ve doubted Powell before and been proved very wrong, but if we don’t give another contract to Mitch Clark I’m going to be really gutted.”

@cwalker_1995: “I’m already irked at what is happening at the club, but if Mitch Clark is allowed to leave then I can see fans voting with their feet at our next home game. One of our best forwards.”

@CasFaithful: “Get contract out @CTRLFC”

@downhamdn: “Hands off Wigan. Come on CAS pull your finger out.”

@JanetPoxton: “Hope Mitch isn’t going anywhere.”

@Est__1926: “Strong run of the ball take 2 or 3 to bring him down. Yeah one of the best forwards at cas, getting better now his getting more game time. Just hope he stays put.”

@Pleyndamour: “Most Cas fans would be disappointed to lose him I’d imagine. More impact sub than prop that can do long stints. Direct and aggressive and certainly for a man of his size but improvement on Tautai I’d say.”

Some Wigan fans, though, had mixed views...

@paulfinchauthor: “Clark helped destroy our pack in the second half at Cas a few weeks ago. Don’t think this would be a bad signing, though yet again we will suffer by comparison if George Burgess goes somewhere like Leeds.”

@wiganrugbyfans: “While he’s not exactly a big name of our best signings at prop didn’t have big reps. I’m thinking flower and bullock as prime examples. Though we’ve had some duds too. If we can’t get a big name, we should still be looking to improve.”

@Lambo25111555: “He’s not good enough. Just another Lenegan cheap special.”

@cameron40744967: “Why?! Cos he had one good game against us? Should be getting Christian Welch.”

@DaveSherrington: “Wait and see but doesn’t exactly set the world on fire.”

@dannys1313: “Had a stormer against us at the jungle. He’d be a good option off the bench but still need a big metre maker.”

@wiganrugbyfans: “There aren’t many obvious targets among the out of contract players in the front row. Signing someone with potential isn’t a bad thing. I’d say it’s strength in depth in the pack that we’re lacking so any decent signing is good news.”

Fans of other clubs admit they would be happy to sign him...

Leeds fan @gracescaffyorks: “Would gladly take him at @leedsrhinos”

Hull KR fan @chazhrk21: “He is a good player is Mitch Clark. He played for us sadly injuries got the better of him here. Doing well at cas though tbf. Not Wigan material though imo.”