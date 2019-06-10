Hull KR 18 Wigan Warriors 19: Five things we learned

Five things we learned from Wigan's dramatic 19-18 win against Hull KR...

1. Sam Powell delivered a "miracle" drop-goal in a thrilling finish to claim a confidence-boosting victory for Wigan.

With the score locked 18-18, it looked on course to be the third game of the weekend to head to Golden Point until Powell received the ball and unleashed a stunning one-pointer from around 44 metres out.

He had already struck a pressure-relieving 40-20 from dummy-half minutes earlier and Adrian Lam was lavish in his praise, describing the drop-goal as a "miracle".

2. And so Wigan snapped a three game losing streak and got back to winning ways.

The four-tries-to-three victory nudged them up a spot in the congested table, to eighth - they are as close to the top-five as they are to the bottom, just four points either way.

Games at Hull KR are often tough and many would have taken the offer of a scrappy, scraped win before kick-off. But...

3. Wigan nearly threw this one away - again.

In the first-half they often lacked an attacking cutting edge near the Robins' line. But they were composed, they chewed up metres, they defended well, and they were good value for a 14-6 lead - the Robins' sole try a long-range intercept.

From the restart, though, they relapsed, wilting down the middle and leaking errors to allow Hull KR to turn a 14-6 deficit into an 18-14 lead.

Lapses have frequently proved costly this season but thankfully, they recovered and Powell had the decisive say.

4. Dan Sarginson had already provided Wigan with many of their better chances - and scored a try - before switching to full-back in the second-half.

Zak Hardaker was taken out of the firing line with a hamstring strain, which had prevented him attempting two conversions, and Sarginson - out of contract this year - thrived in the No.1 role.

"I thought he was the best player on the park by a country mile," said Lam.

Prop Ben Flower will also need a scan on a back injury which immediately puts him in doubt for Friday's trip to Leeds. Hardaker will have a hamstring strain checked this week.

5. London's shock win over St Helens has intensified the relegation battle, with Hull KR and Leeds both just two points ahead of the 12th placed Broncos.

KR, under the charge of Tony Smith for the first time, showed enough character to suggest this will be okay.

But then again, London have now beaten Wigan, Wakefield and Saints at home - while the Rhinos have won back-to-back matches.

And Huddersfield and Wigan are only two points further ahead... a run of bad form could drag them into the scrap. It promises to be an exciting run-in...