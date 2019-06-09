Hull KR boss Tony Smith unhappy after Chis Atkin try ruled-out against Wigan Warriors

Hull KR coach Tony Smith felt a late Chris Atkin try which was ruled out may have been awarded if a video referee had been at the match.

"The importance of having video refs, they can determine games," said the former Warrington boss, after his first match in charge at the Robins ended in a 19-18 loss.

"I'm not a big fan of video refs but it should be the same for all matches."

Smith was happy with the desire of his players, saying: "It was a good effort, there's a lot to work with there. It could have gone either way - it took a fantastic drop goal to win it."

He said centre Kane Linnett had gone to hospital to check on a neck injury, but was pretty confident he's okay.