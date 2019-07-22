'I've not joined Wigan Warriors for the money', says Jackson Hastings

Jackson Hastings says his decision to join Wigan was motivated by rugby league - and not money.

Wigan took advantage of the the Marquee Player Allowance to sign the Salford halfback for 2020, meaning he must earn more than £175,000 a year.

But Hastings says the chance to work with Adrian Lam - who he knew from his time at Sydney Roosters - and play alongside some of Wigan's star players was the drawcard.

He told today's League Express: "They've got some unbelievable players, the best in Super League. Players who can help me become the best footballer I can be.

"The reason I chose them was because I feel like I can become the best person and player I can be.

"It's absolutely nothing to do with money - it's a football decision."

Hastings has a clause in his two-year deal allowing him to move to the NRL at the end of his first season.