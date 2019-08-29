'I want Morgan Escare to shine against Wigan Warriors', says Adrian Lam

Adrian Lam hopes Morgan Escare plays well when he faces Wigan on Sunday.

The Frenchman left the squad earlier this month to move to the Yorkshire club on loan until the end of the season.

The Warriors could have blocked him from facing them – but instead decided to make him available to Chris Chester.

And that puts Escare – who barely figured this year – on course to face players who were his team-mates just a few weeks ago.

"I hope he has a good game against us because that’s the purpose of this loan spell,” said Lam.

“He’s still contracted to us for next year so we need him to be playing well. But we know him well and I’m sure we can control his ability to turn a game.”

Escare is under contract with Wigan for 2020 and before his loan spell, he made it clear he wanted to stay and fight for his position.

“I hope he plays, it was sad to see him go but he wanted to play games and fair play to him,” said centre Oliver Gildart.

“I just don’t hope he’s not running around me at the weekend!

“Morgan would probably walk into any other team in Super League, it’s just tough with Zak (Hardaker) here and some of the best wingers in the competition.”

Romain Navarrete linked-up with Escare last week during a camp in France, preparing for the Nines World Cup in Australia.

“I saw him last week and he’s enjoying it there,” said the prop. “I saw his highlights against Hull KR and he went well.

“There won’t be any banter or anything, we wish him well.”

Navarrete, meanwhile, says nobody will be easing off as they look to tighten their grip on a top-three spot.

Wigan have won nine of their last 10 games but the prop said: “It’s never an easy game at Wakefield, we expect it to be tough.

“We’re nearly at the end of the season and we need to get ready for the play-offs. We want to go to the Grand Final and we know how much hard work.

“The table is so close and we need to keep working hard to stay on top form.

“Training has been good, people were a bit down at the start of the year because of the results but now everyone is smiling.

“Personally, I’ve been happy with my form but I know I can be better, I’ve got a few games to improve and get to my best for the play-offs.”