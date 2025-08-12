Important day for Local Cricket as Finals Day Approaches

This Sunday (17th August) Is an important day in local cricket circles with the culmination of the Wigan Big Bash T20 competition.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tournament reaches its conclusion with a Finals Day being held at Norley Hall Cricket Club.

Seven local clubs entered the 2025 tournament:

Highfield Cricket Club

Leigh Cricket Club

Norley Hall Cricket Club

Orrell Red Triangle Cricket Club

Spring View Cricket Club

Standish Cricket Club

Wigan Cricket Club.

Wigan CC 2024 Winners

The teams have competed in a round-robin league format in front of large, appreciative audiences at all games with the top four making it through to finals day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The format for the day will see two semi-finals with the winners making it to the Grand Final. The first semi-final starting at 10am sees group winners Spring View take on fourth placed Wigan who were the 2024 winners. The second semi-final, starting at 1:15pm, sees Orrell take on Leigh in a clash of the second and third placed teams.

The Final then follows at 4.30pm.

Norley Hall Cricket Club have pulled out all the stops to ensure that it will be a fun packed day for all spectators with the bar open all day and a number of varied food stalls on site also.

Action from a group game between Norley Hall and Leigh

Those in attendance are in for a treat with four excellent teams who are all competing in the prestigious Liverpool Competition which is regarded as the highest standard of club cricket in the North West of England. All teams have a strong core of local players underpinned by exciting overseas first-class cricketers.

Lead Organiser, Gary Hayes, commented, “We are looking forward to a successful day on Sunday to end what has been an excellent tournament so far. We see this competition very much as a vehicle to grow and promote the fantastic game of cricket within the Wigan area. It will be great to see as many spectators as possible down from our local clubs to attend the day on Sunday and we would ask all local cricket fans to get behind this event as well as members of the wider local community.”

Further details of the games can be viewed at the competition website: