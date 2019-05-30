Injury update on Wigan Warriors' Joe Greenwood... and it's good news

Joe Greenwood has avoided a long injury lay-off.

The England forward was taken to hospital after Saturday’s Magic Weekend loss to Warrington with suspected broken ribs.

But coach Adrian Lam revealed scans cleared him of any major damage.

With this weekend off because of the Challenge Cup, Lam will check on him early next week – but has not ruled him out of their next match, at Hull KR on Sunday week.

Greenwood suffered the injury during the first-half of Saturday’s game at Anfield, which Wigan lost 26-14.

It was the second successive game that the 26-year-old had retired early from a match – he suffered a knee injury in the defeat to Catalans at the Nou Camp.

Greenwood’s likely availability will strengthen Lam’s options as he begins to consider his squad for the trip to face the Robins.

Sam Powell (head) and Thomas Leuluai (shoulder) are expected to come back into the frame.

And Liam Marshall (shoulder) may also be back fit, meaning Lam’s only front-line absentees would be wingers Dom Manfredi and Tom Davies – out for the season. He also lost Gabe Hamlin to suspension as he waits for UKAD to complete its case against him.

Wigan were due to train again today but will then have a long weekend off to rest and recover before reporting back on Monday to begin preparations for their next match.