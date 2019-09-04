Is Harry Smith set for his Wigan Warriors debut?

Young halfback Harry Smith could be in the frame to make his Wigan debut over the next few days, Adrian Lam has revealed.

The Warriors coach wants to give the 19-year-old a chance in the senior side before the end of the year.

And with only two games to go before the play-offs, time is running out. Lam has already handed debuts to Morgan Smithies, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Ethan Havard and Amir Bourouh this year, while Ollie Partington – who broke through in 2018 – has played a more significant role.

And Lam said: “I’ll try and get Harry a game by the end of the year, if I can fit him in somewhere.”

Widnes-born Smith has been tipped for a bright future and starred for England academy against the Australian Schoolboys last year.

He helped Wigan’s Under-19s secure top-spot with a 34-10 win against Wakefield last weekend but has had a taste of senior rugby in the Championship, while playing for Swinton Lions this season.

Thomas Leuluai and George Williams are Lam’s first-choice halves, with Sam Powell at hooker.

Australian utility Bevan French took the covering bench spot for their 24-16 win at Wakefield last Sunday, while meant Jarrod Sammut and Jake Shorrocks didn’t make the side.

Another halfback, Josh Woods, is on loan at Leigh.

Lam will today name his 19-man squad for Friday’s visit of Catalans. Even if they win, they may need to beat Castleford the following week to lock down second spot.