Jack Draper withdraws from Dubai Tennis Championships in bid to manage workload

By Paul Kendrick
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 19:39 BST
Jack Draper is managing an ongoing hip problemJack Draper is managing an ongoing hip problem
Jack Draper is managing an ongoing hip problem
Jack Draper has announced his withdrawal from the Dubai Tennis Championships in order to ‘manage’ his body.

The British number one – whose family hail from Wigan – made the announcement the day after he fell to a three-set defeat in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open final, losing 7-5 5-7 6-1 to Andrey Rublev.

Read More
Are you in our 27-strong gallery of the best Wigan Athletic fan pics at Wycombe ...

The Dubai Tennis Championships begin on Monday but, following a period of recovery, Draper is targeting a return at next month's Indian Wells tournament.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In a post on X, Draper said: "Unfortunately, I have made the decision to withdraw from Dubai Duty Free. After a great week at Qatar Open Tennis I'm taking onboard advice to prioritise my recovery and manage my body after a number of long matches, and give myself the best chance of competing consistently throughout the year. I'm gutted not to compete at such an amazing event but will look forward to returning to competition at BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open."

Only last month, Draper spoke of his hip problem being a ‘ticking time bomb’ which would need to be carefully managed.

"I think it's just one of those things, just massive overload," said Draper after being eliminated from the Australian Open. "This area of my body, if I don't get that right and I don't make good decisions, I don't want to miss three or four months because of that.

"It's not a long-term thing at all. I just need to be sensible because there is no escape from it, the tennis schedule is so tight. I've got obviously lots of events coming up. I want to have a good, consistent year. I have been on a good run in the last 18 months, been relatively injury-free and that's allowed me to play the tennis I want to play and play well in these big tournaments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I don't want to get myself in a position where I'm just playing through pain and playing through injury, I want to be able to show up to these events and give it my best shot and have the right preparation I need."

Draper's dad, Roger, is the former Sport England, LTA and Super League chief who studied at Winstanley College.

His mother, Nicky, is a former junior British Tennis Champion.

Related topics:WiganAustralian Open

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice