Jack Draper is managing an ongoing hip problem

Jack Draper has announced his withdrawal from the Dubai Tennis Championships in order to ‘manage’ his body.

The British number one – whose family hail from Wigan – made the announcement the day after he fell to a three-set defeat in the Qatar ExxonMobil Open final, losing 7-5 5-7 6-1 to Andrey Rublev.

The Dubai Tennis Championships begin on Monday but, following a period of recovery, Draper is targeting a return at next month's Indian Wells tournament.

In a post on X, Draper said: "Unfortunately, I have made the decision to withdraw from Dubai Duty Free. After a great week at Qatar Open Tennis I'm taking onboard advice to prioritise my recovery and manage my body after a number of long matches, and give myself the best chance of competing consistently throughout the year. I'm gutted not to compete at such an amazing event but will look forward to returning to competition at BNP Paribas Open and Miami Open."

Only last month, Draper spoke of his hip problem being a ‘ticking time bomb’ which would need to be carefully managed.

"I think it's just one of those things, just massive overload," said Draper after being eliminated from the Australian Open. "This area of my body, if I don't get that right and I don't make good decisions, I don't want to miss three or four months because of that.

"It's not a long-term thing at all. I just need to be sensible because there is no escape from it, the tennis schedule is so tight. I've got obviously lots of events coming up. I want to have a good, consistent year. I have been on a good run in the last 18 months, been relatively injury-free and that's allowed me to play the tennis I want to play and play well in these big tournaments.

"I don't want to get myself in a position where I'm just playing through pain and playing through injury, I want to be able to show up to these events and give it my best shot and have the right preparation I need."

Draper's dad, Roger, is the former Sport England, LTA and Super League chief who studied at Winstanley College.

His mother, Nicky, is a former junior British Tennis Champion.