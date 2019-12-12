Jackson Hastings ends speculation about Wigan Warriors future

Jackson Hastings has moved to end speculation he was getting cold feet about his move to Wigan - declaring his excitement about playing for the club in 2020.



The Australian halfback had been silent about his next career move - even after reports last week suggesting he was having second thoughts about his move.

But last night he posted an image of the Wigan Warriors squad list onto his Instagram story, with the caption '31 again.... lesgoo'. He was referring to his squad number for 2020.

Adrian Lam had previously said he is “excited” about working with Hastings as he echoed Wigan’s position that he is due to arrive later this month.

Lam, also the Australia assistant coach, said: “I met with him in New Zealand when I was over there with the Kangaroos and he’s really excited about coming to the club.

“He sat down with the Wigan boys and had a good chat.

“Obviously he’s having a break now with his family in Australia, I know it’s been in the media but from my side of things and the club’s perspective, we’re expecting him at training on January 3.

“He knows his starting date, I’m expecting him here then and on my behalf I’m looking forward to having him here.”

Hastings, a family friend of Lam, signed a two-year deal with Wigan on a marquee contract, meaning only £150,000 of his lucrative contract counts on the cap.

He has a release clause allowing him to leave for an NRL club at the end of his first year if he informs the club before a specified, but unrevealed, date.

Wigan signed him following his exploits for Salford as a direct replacement for George Williams, who has moved to Canberra.