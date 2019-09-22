Jackson Hastings had "a kiss and a hug" with Tony Clubb... but will Wigan Warriors prop face a ban?

Jackson Hastings insists he doesn't hold a grudge against Tony Clubb as Wigan wait to discover if he will be cited by the judiciary.



Hastings said they had a "hug and a kiss" after a running duel with the Warriors prop.

Clubb made contact with Hastings' head, with his elbow, as the Aussie scored a try to make it 18-12, and they later went head-to-head in back-play.

And in his press conference, Red Devils coach Ian Watson suggested the RFL's match review panel - which meets tomorrow - may want to examine an eye injury Hastings suffered in another clash with Clubb, saying: "He kind of whacked his hand across him. It's another one for the officials."

Hastings' own mum was more damning, posting on social media that Clubb had scratched his eyes.

And Salford director Ian Blease told the Patreon website: "I am now putting full trust in the match review panel to do their job properly and take the appropriate action on the incidents that took place on Friday."

Hastings says he doesn't hold a grudge and even joked that he will be avoiding wresting with Clubb in pre-season training.

"It's a front-rower's job to intimidate a halfback and I sort of got raised by a dad and mum who were brought up in the old-school, not to back down," he said.

"There was nothing in it. He got me in the back of the head... but we had a kiss and a hug at the end there.

"It's all part of the game, no grudges whatsoever, he's a front-rower doing his job and I'm a competitive lad trying to get one over him.

"Whatever happens on the field stays on the field.

"He did nothing wrong, really. I pushed him, he pushed me, and we had a kiss there and a few words there.

"He said he can't wait for wrestling next year, so I'll be avoiding that, he's a bit bigger than me.

"It's part and parcel of the game and good luck to him next week."

Hastings has posted on Twitter to say he has visited an eye specialist and is confident he will get the green-light to face Salford in Castleford's sudden-death play-offs match.