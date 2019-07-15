Jason Robinson among Wigan Warriors legends playing in War of the Roses game

Jason Robinson is among a clutch of Wigan legends will lace up the boots again for a War of the Roses legends game next month.

Martin Offiah, Gary Connolly and Denis Betts are also taking part in the match at Headingley Stadium on Wednesday, August 28.

Offiah will play for Lancashire, having spent most of his professional career in the north west with Widnes and Wigan, and will face Leeds-born Robinson - who never got the chance to represent Yorkshire during a glittering career in both codes.

Former Wigan favourites Martin Gleeson, Mick Cassidy, Wayne Godwin and Stuart Fielden are also taking part.

The event celebrates the careers of Leeds' Jamie Jones-Buchanan and former Wigan, Bradford, Saints and Huddersfield forward Lee Gilmour.

Other confirmed players include Barrie McDermott, Rob Burrow, Sean Long, Danny Orr, Paul Newlove, Lee Briers, Ryan Bailey, Paul Sculthorpe, Keith Senior, Paul Wood, Mark Calderwood and Chris Joynt.

The event features a junior festival, activities and refreshments around the ground and corporate hospitality is available.

Tickets are priced from £10 for adults, from £5 for concessions (senior citizens over 65, students, under 21s and disabled) and from £3 for juniors (16 and under) – standing and seating tickets available by calling 0371 423 1315 or online via tickets.therhinos.co.uk.