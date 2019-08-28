Joe Burgess looking "sharp as anything" ahead of Wigan Warriors return

Joe Burgess is looking razor sharp and primed for a big role in Wigan’s surge towards the play-offs.

That’s the prediction of Adrian Lam as he prepares his side for Sunday’s trip to Wakefield.

Burgess missed out on Wigan’s most recent game, a 20-6 victory against Warrington, as he nursed minor injuries.

Late-season recruit Bevan French took one of the wing spots with Liam Marshall on the other flank.

Lam has yet to decide whether to bring Burgess back in the frame this week or consider him for the following game, at home to Catalans on September 6.

But either way he believes the 24-year-old – who has scored 100 tries for the club in 110 matches – can help them cement their place in the top-three, after a dip in form by his own standards.

Lam said: “I talked to Joe before the Warrington game and he was 50-50.

“I thought, with a week off for the Challenge Cup straight after, rather than risk him, we’d play Bevan and give Budgie the opportunity to be 100 per cent fit for this week or next week.

“He’s been carrying injuries and it’s tough to find form when you’re worried about your knee, your shoulder, your pec... that was the benefit of him having the week off against Warrington, because it gave him a break to get himself right.

“He’s come back to training looking sharp as anything – so I’m looking forward to seeing what he can offer us.”

Ben Flower return from a back injury has been cut short by a knee problem, while Sean O’Loughlin (Achilles) is also ruled unavailable.

Wigan are third in the table but level on points with the Wolves, who face Salford tomorrow, as well as Hull FC.

“For Super League it’s great to have so many teams fighting at this stage of the season,” said Lam.

“Every team is in the mix and if they’re not, they’re in the battle at the other end.”