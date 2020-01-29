Johnny Vegas joins fans in praising Wigan Warriors' Pride Day stance

Comedian Johnny Vegas has joined many supporters in welcoming Wigan's decision to make their match with Catalans Pride Day following the French club's capture of controversial Israel Folau.

He took to Twitter to write a message which tagged in Halifax player Keegan Hirst, the only openly gay current rugby league player.

"I reserve my prejudice purely for Pie Eaters," said Benidorm star Vegas, a proud St Helens fan. '@KeeganHirst Anyone not supporting @WiganWarriorsRL deserves nowt but our full love & respect. Besides being a Wigan wind up merchant, I stand along side you fella. There’s no room for this in a sport we all love. C’mon @Saints1890'

Many fans also welcomed Wigan's swift reaction to Folau's signing for the Dragons. Here is a selection....

@glove931: ‘Tip of the hat from this union fan.’

@calyx690: ‘From a Saints fan, I’d just like to say that your choice of game for this is absolutely perfect and I applaud the decision. For once, I’ll be supporting you for this game.’

@mandyadden: ‘Love it. I assume Folau will be rested.’

@JojJojoelle: ‘I hope EVERY Super League club does this. We are a sport that celebrates diversity and inclusion. Let’s unite to show the world our true colours.’

@TobyChopra: ‘Well played Wigan. Get this promoted round Manchester and a sell-out is on the cards.’

@Lexxity: ‘This is outstanding work. Well done Wigan.’

@srz68: ‘Obviously Folau will miraculously be ruled out that game with a strained groin. Thoughts and prayers.’

@Rob1256: ‘All clubs should follow this brilliant example. No place for hatred of any kind in society.’

@Ange8Wakes: ‘I hope every club does the same when they play Catalans.’

Jay Edwards-Bannon: ‘Fantastic move from the club. Showing the world that homophobia is not welcome in our sport – contrary to the move made by the Dragons this morning.’

Ian Hardman: ‘Cracking move, Warriors! As above, 100% top s**thousery there! Up the multi-coloured pies!’

David Harrison-Scott: ‘Brilliant move! I wonder how Folau feels, haha!’

Rebecca Ann: ‘Excellent idea (Cas fan).’

Alan Foz: ‘Great move from the club.’

Brett Knapton: ‘Catalans now to do an anti-drug day when Wigan play in France.’

Chris Robinson: ‘The irony with Izzy just signing for Catalans…if he fires, Wigan are in deep mierda!’

Neil John Kerfoot: ‘Izzy Folau won’t be happy!’