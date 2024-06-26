Junior cricket team in Wigan show the future is bright

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Orrell’s juniors showed that the future is bright with morale boosting wins on both Saturday and Sunday on a weekend of league frustration for the first and second teams.

The first team welcomed Colwyn Bay to Winstanley Road on a gloriously sunny afternoon. Home captain Andy Baybutt won the toss and elected to bat in warm overhead conditions. However, it soon became apparent that overnight rain had had an effect on the pitch with seam movement more akin to early season conditions than mid summer. The Colwyn Bay pace bowlers used the conditions to their advantage as first Sam Heeley was adjudged leg before wicket and then Matthew Hayes also via the same method. When Mark Waddington edged behind, it left Orrell in dire straits at 6-3.

A fourth wicket partnership between Richard Everett and Matthew Wareing steadied the ship until Everett was also caught behind to leave the score at 45-4. It was becoming apparent that the moisture was disappearing from the pitch and batting conditions were becoming easier. Wareing, in particular, looked to be in great form as he raced towards another half-century. Unfortunately, he was caught on 48 at mid-on attempting to hit the visitors Sri Lankan spinner Dulanjala Mendis to the boundary to bring up his 50. Dominic Hayes and Baybutt then reprised their roles from the back end of last season as they continued to rebuild the innings and take the score beyond 100. The 71 run partnership was broken when Hayes (37) skied a catch to mid-off attempting to hit Mendis to the boundary also. Baybutt was then joined by Alfie Clarke as the skipper brought up a classy half-century. When Baybutt was out in a similar fashion to Hayes for 56, Clarke played an important cameo innings of 23 as the fourth batting point was brought up with the last ball of the 55th over as Orrell declared on 190-9.

Baybutt and his team knew that the result of this match was no foregone conclusion with the visitors having an impressive batting lineup and the pitch having become a easier to bat on. Indifferent opening bowling from the home team, saw the visitors off to a flyer until the introduction of Duvindu Tillakaratne brought the breakthrough with his first ball- to leave the score 47-1- as well as bringing some much needed control at one end. Unfortunately, whilst Tillakaratne brought control and menace from one end, the other Orrell bowlers were unable to back this up at the other end. Orrell did not help their cause also with dropped catches including the crucial wicket of the visitors Minor Counties player Will Evans. They were also unlucky with a couple of umpiring decisions that did not go in their favour- a stumping decision and the strong feeling that Evans had been caught behind.

Mark Waddington batting in the T20 against Spring View

Evans showed his undoubted class and when he was finally out- bowled by Tillakaratne- the game was essentially over with the visitors winning by 6 wickets with around nine overs of the day’s play left. Tillakaratne finished with figures of 4-40 from 17.2 hours- a phenomenal effort albeit in a losing cause. A loss that the team will be looking to bounce back from this weekend when they visit near neighbours Highfield.

The match scorecards and videos can be viewed here:

This league disappointment was book ended by T20 success as the Wigan Big Bash competition got under way.

Richard Everett batting in the T20 against Spring View

Baybutt and his team welcomed neighbours Spring View to Winstanley Road on Friday evening. The visitors won the toss and elected to bat first. They were restricted to 121-7 from their 20 overs with debutant junior Thomas Wilkinson the star of the show with four wickets. Orrell made light work of this chase as they won by nine wickets with over five overs left Mark Waddington top scored with an unbeaten 69 from 49 balls whilst Richard Everett was unbeaten on 38.

The match scorecards and videos can be viewed here:

On Monday evening, a much changed T20 team made the trip up to play Standish. Baybutt won the toss and chose to field. The home team made 110 all out in 20 overs. There were 4 wickets for Duvindu Tillakaratne, three wickets for Alfie Clarke, two wickets for Matthew Wareing and one wicket for Arthur Moore. In reply, the Orrell chase was hampered by the retirement of Mark Waddington when on 24 due to a hamstring injury. Although they never looked in any danger of losing the game, a determined bowling and fielding effort from the hosts meant that the game went into the final over with Orrell winning by six wickets with five balls to spare. Matthew Hayes carried his bat throughout the innings for an unbeaten 51 and this innings proved pivotal in the Orrell success as he provided the stability to the chase.

Andy Baybutt celebrates his half century with Alfie Clarke

The match scorecards can be viewed here:

It was a frustrating weekend on the road in the league for Terry Leaford’s second team. On Saturday, they made the trip over to the Wirral to play Birkenhead Park. Winning the toss and electing to bat first, Leaford declared on 186-6 from 45 overs. The major batting contributions were from Oliver Mahoney (62) the captain himself with 49 from only 41 balls and James Leyland with an unbeaten 30. The home team chased down this total of a few overs to spare as they won by six wickets. David Cheetham took two wickets, Harrison Hurst one wicket and Arthur Moore one wicket also.

The match scorecards can be viewed here:

On Sunday, Leaford took his team to play Liverpool in a rearranged game. Having won the toss and chosen to put the hosts in, Liverpool amassed a huge 224 all out in 45.5 overs. There were four wickets for Harrison Hurst, three wickets for James Edgington, two wickets for Arthur Moore and one wicket for Thomas Wilkinson. After being in trouble at first 21-3 and then 57-4, Richard Smith and Jonathan Cooper rolled back the years and it looked like an Orrell victory could be on the cards. Unfortunately, slow over rates from both teams meant that the game finished in a draw with Orrell on 179-6 from only 35 overs. Smith top scored with a brilliant 71 whilst Cooper made 45.

The match scorecards can be viewed here:

The bright spot on Saturday for the club was undoubtedly the victory of a very young and inexperienced third team over table topping Formby. Formby won the toss and chose to bat first as they were bowled out for 128 in 43 overs. The all junior Orrell bowling attack shared the wickets amongst themselves with two wickets each for Tom Capstick, Charlie Sarath, Aston Macdonald and Ben Wilkinson as well as one wicket apiece for Tom Such and Liam Caunce. The young batting lineup brought up an unexpected six wicket victory in only 37.3 overs. Such top scoring with 51 and James Hine with 32. A victory to be very proud of for this young team and their stand in skipper Gary Wilkinson.

The match scorecards can be viewed here:

On Sunday, an equally young Sunday development team showed that the future is bright as they brought up an easy victory over Liverpool at Winstanley Road. The visitors batted first and made a slow 95 all out in just over 50 overs. The young Orrell batting line up brought up a six wicket victory with 19 overs of the day’s play left.