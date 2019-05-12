Kris Radlinski calls for changes after controversial 'no try' for Wigan Warriors

Kris Radlinski described Robert Hicks' controversial 'no try' decision as a "massive own goal" for rugby league.

And he has called for changes after being left stunned by the video referee's decision to rule out Dan Sarginson's early score.

Thomas Leuluai had dislodged the ball from Blake Austin with a thunderous tackle and after Sarginson crossed the whitewash, on-field referee James Child referred the decision to Hicks with an on-field decision of 'try'.

But after multiple replays, Hicks ruled a knock-on by Leuluai - leaving Warriors' executive director Radlinski questioning the potential damage being done to the game as a spectacle.

"That clip should be beamed around the world showing how exciting our sport is," he said. "What a tackle. Warrington fans were clapping it.

"We are trying to get a new TV deal and entertain the world yet our official are looking for reasons not to give tries.

"Something has to change. In a week when sporting drama has been on the front pages, we manage to get it completely wrong again and score a massive own goal."

Coach Adrian Lam was confused by the ruling.

"I don't know what happened there," he said. "Even on the computer, I can't see what they've ruled there. What I saw, it looked like a try... what do you do there?"

Leuluai didn't feel he had knocked-on but stressed he was not suggesting Wigan were robbed.

"I'd have to look at it again," said the Kiwi. "We still had our chances to win though... we let in some soft tries. You've got to be better in those big games."