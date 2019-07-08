Liam Byrne edging closer to Wigan Warriors side

Liam Byrne is inching his way back into the first-team picture - and could even make an appearance against St Helens.

The forward scored a try on his senior debut in a 23-22 golden point loss to Hull FC in February.

He went on to play two more senior games, the last in early April, but his hopes of keeping on the fringes of the squad were knocked by an injury setback.

Adrian Lam has been monitoring his progress playing for Swinton on dual-registration and says his presence in the 19-man squad last weekend was a reflection that he is getting closer to the team.

“Liam had to go back to Swinton to get his fitness back but he’s coming into the picture now,” said Lam.

“He’s training well and he’s in every conversation, every week, when we pick the team.

“He understands where he’s at, but he's certainly a promising player for the club.”

With Ben Flower and Sean O'Loughlin injured for Friday, Byrne's chances of facing Saints may depend on whether Tony Clubb recovers from a leg injury suffered early in Friday's 52-10 win against Hull KR. Byrne is the 'next in line' prop option, unless Lam is able to bring in a recruit this week - Wigan have been in talks with Castleford about getting Mitch Clark early.

Lam, meanwhile, has drafted some of the Under-19s into the first-team training sessions to help their development and is encouraged by another front-row prospect, Ethan Havard.

“I wanted to filter a few of them into training as often as I can, give them a go and put a bit of pressure on the older players too,” he said. “Development is something that I’m really passionate about.”