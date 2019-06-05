Liam Forsyth 'excited' about move to Leigh Centurions after Wigan Warriors exit

Wigan Warriors centre Liam Forsyth has joined Championship side Leigh Centurions with immediate effect - as forecast by Wigantoday.net earlier today.



Forsyth, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the season, has been on dual registration on Swinton for the majority of the 2019 season and has secured an immediate move to Leigh Centurions.

Transition coach Darrell Goulding, said: “Liam is at a stage of his career where he needs to play regular rugby and Leigh have offered him an opportunity to do so. We’d like thank Liam for efforts here at Wigan Warriors and wish him the best for the future.”

A product of the Wigan Academy, Forsyth re-joined the Warriors a year after switching rugby codes to play for Bath in 2016 and made 13 appearances in 2017. But he was injured in his sole appearance last year and since recovering, has not been able to force his way into the fold. He follows Josh Ganson (Widnes) and Joe Brown (Bradford) in leaving in recent weeks.

"Playing at Bath was a great life experience for me," he said. "All the players and coaches were great with me and living away from home at 19 was a big learning curve. I learned a different type of game with different running lines and viewpoints.

"I really enjoyed my time at Wigan and it was great to get my opportunity in the first team in 2017. I owe a lot to the academy coaches at the club, particularly Matty Peet and my team-mates were also a big influence on me.

"Last season was a difficult year as I played one Super League game and then got a knee injury which ruled me out for the rest of the season. This year I haven't been able to force my way into the first team plans and I've been at Swinton.

"Swinton's been great for me. It's a quality club and the lads really enjoy playing there and I hope they continue to do well. The supporters are fantastic and it's a really friendly, family atmosphere."



Forsyth played under John Duffy during his time as coach at Swinton and says the opportunity to sign for him at LSV was something he couldn't turn down.



"I'm excited to come to Leigh," he said. "It's a big club and I've got the chance to play with some great players. There are three or four lads I've played with before and from my first training session I felt at home straight away. They are a great group of lads and make it easy to fit in and they all work hard.



"The Championship's a really tough competition and I've every respect for all the players who dedicate so much to training and playing when they've got full-time jobs as well. Playing under Duffs again and also his brother Jay was a big factor for me. I enjoy the style of rugby that they play and it'll be good for me."

