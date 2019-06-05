Liam Forsyth set to leave Wigan Warriors to join Championship club

Liam Forsyth is poised for an early exit from Wigan Warriors.

The centre, who has not figured for Adrian Lam’s side this season, is wanted by Championship outfit Leigh Centurions.

He’s not signed a deal but, if everything goes to plan, could make the switch by the end of the week.

Forsyth, who has been playing on dual-registration for Swinton, is out of contract with Wigan at the end of this season.

And with little hope of breaking into Lam’s side, the move to Leigh will offer him some security for 2020.

Forsyth is a Wigan junior who re-joined the club after a year with Bath RU.

He made his Super League debut in a 38-16 win at Warrington in March 2017 and went on to play 12 more games that year.

But he was injured in his sole appearance in 2018 and, after battling back to fitness, has not been able to nudge back into the first-team frame.

If his departure goes ahead, he will become the third fringe player to leave Wigan before the end of their contract this year.

Hooker Josh Ganson was released early and went on to secure a trial at Widnes, while Joe Brown joined Bradford Bulls without playing a senior game for the Warriors.

Forsyth will link up with ex-Warriors Gareth Hock, Harrison Hansen, Tom Spencer, Jack Higginson, Stefan Marsh, Nick Gregson, Iain Thornley, Micky Higham and on-loan Josh Woods at the Leigh outfit.

Players whose contracts expire this year were free to begin talking to other clubs from May 1.

To help them, clubs had to state their intentions and the RFL circulated a list of those players to all clubs.

Callum Field was another fringe player who will not be offered new terms by Wigan.

Eight players were in the ‘not yet determined’ category – Sean O’Loughlin, 36, and centre Dan Sarginson, as well as fringe players Caine Barnes, Samy Kibula, Ben Kilner, Craig Mullen, Liam Paisley and James Worthington.

Thomas Leuluai, Tony Clubb and Joe Burgess were not on the list, suggesting they have already agreed deals for next year (or possibly, in Leuluai’s case, to retire) without the news being formally confirmed.