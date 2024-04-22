Martial Arts festival to showcase exciting disciplines a Wigan hub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Martial Arts Festival will offer attendees a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of martial arts and discover the diverse disciplines it encompasses. From ancient traditions to modern practices, participants will have the chance to witness captivating demonstrations and even try their hand at a few moves themselves.

“At Kokoro Ju-Jitsu we firmly believe that there is a Martial art to suit every individual, regardless of age, motivation or ability, so we are delighted to be a part of this amazing festival which looks to showcase and celebrate the different clubs here at Lowton Community hub” said Ian Charlson, Chief instructor of Kokoro Jujitsu. “There are so many benefits to be gained, ranging from vital self-defense skills to fitness and building confidence. We hope to inspire and empower individuals of all ages to explore these ancient arts and discover the benefits they can bring to their lives."

The festival will kick off with a session on Traditional Jujitsu from Kokoro Jujitsu. Originating in Japan the Samurai warriors developed this ancient martial art for unarmed combat. Kokoro Jiu-Jitsu's demonstration will showcase the essence of this martial art, with basic self defense techniques, advanced throws (that you might have seen in modern cinema) and traditional japanese weapon katas.

Dojo of Leigh Judo Club

Following the Traditional Jujitsu session, the spotlight will shift to the dynamic world of Judo. Renowned judo experts from the award winning Leigh Judo Club will take center stage to showcase the power, precision, and grace of this Olympic sport. From throws and takedowns to pins and submissions, spectators will witness firsthand the thrilling intensity of judo competition and even get a chance to throw the instructor!

As the day progresses, the festival will delve into the art of Karate, offering attendees a glimpse into the disciplined world of this iconic martial art. From kata demonstrations to sparring drills, participants will gain a deeper understanding of the various styles and techniques that define Karate.

One of the highlights of the Martial Arts Festival will be a special demonstration by the GBR Sport Jujitsu team, showcasing the dynamic fusion of traditional martial arts with modern sports science. With their performances and innovative techniques, the team will leave audiences spellbound and inspired.

In addition to the captivating demonstrations, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in interactive sessions, where they can learn basic techniques and practice alongside experienced instructors. Whether they're beginners or seasoned martial artists, everyone is encouraged to join in the fun and discover the transformative power of martial arts.

"We believe that martial arts have the potential to positively impact lives and strengthen communities," remarked head coach Luke Brown. "Through our Martial Arts Festival, we hope to build confidence, instill discipline and spark a lifelong passion for these ancient disciplines all whilst having fun. We want to bring people together and create a sense of unity and camaraderie among our community."

The Lowton Community Hub invites all members of the community to join in the excitement of the Martial Arts Festival and experience the thrill of martial arts firsthand. With its vibrant atmosphere and diverse array of activities, the festival promises to be a day of inspiration, education, and celebration.