Martin Offiah questions whether Wigan Warriors will have 'right personnel'

Former Wigan favourite Martin Offiah feels his old club need to make a quick coaching appointment - but has warned that turning around their ailing fortunes will not be a straightforward job.



The Warriors have eased their Super League relegation fears with back-to-back wins over Salford and Castleford but are still desperately in need of points as they prepare to take on bottom club London Broncos, another of Offiah's former clubs, at the DW Stadium tomorrow night.

Interim head coach Adrian Lam has expressed an interest in keeping the job following Shaun Edwards' about-turn but, regardless of who Wigan turn to, Offiah believes they face a big task.

"It's been a tough season for both my old clubs," the former Great Britain international said.

"Obviously Wigan are reeling from getting deducted the two points (later reinstated on appeal), the whole Shaun Edwards fiasco, a lot of established players leaving and rumblings about George Williams possibly going to Canberra.

"They are going to have to come through a lot. Are they going to make the play-offs? Each week they don't win, it's going to make it tougher for them and the gulf between them and St Helens on Good Friday was vast.

"Regardless of who is coaching them, are they going to have the personnel? It's all very well having the greatest coach in the world, if you haven't got the personnel on the pitch to do the job, he will find it hard.

"I think they have to get their strategy right, moving forward and get things in place. Whoever is going to come in, you want them to be in position as early as possible.

"If they announce it too late, then how is the coach going to be in a position to steer the ship next season?"

Offiah, 52, was guest of honour at Wigan's World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.